Big 7 and Mid-East Leagues to merge

(WIBW)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - As some teams were set to leave the Big 7 and Mid-East Leagues, they’ve decided to merge.

According to Holton High School, Beginning in the 2024-2025 school year the Big East League will consist of the following high schools: Hiawatha, Holton, Jefferson West, Nemaha Central, Perry-Lecompton, Riley County, Rossville, Royal Valley, Sabetha, Silver Lake, and St. Marys. Middle school membership will include the aforementioned schools as well as Atchison Middle School.

In the Mid-East League, Rock Creek will depart to join the North Central Kansas League and Wabaunsee will depart to join the Flint Hills League at the end of the 2023-2024 school year.

As for the Big 7, Riverside is leaving to join the Northeast Kansas League at the end of the 2023-2024 school year.

According to the high school, The formation of the Big East League will improve scheduling logistics, increase academic and extracurricular opportunities, and further elevate these historically successful member schools.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to a collision on Highway 75 north of Burlington on June 14, 2023.
Two dead in multi-vehicle collision initiated by stolen car chase
Howard B.J. Drew, 41, of Topeka, and Destinee S. Back, 35, of Oskaloosa, were arrested...
Two arrested following pursuit in Shawnee County
FILE
Local Juneteenth Celebrations 2023
Rashawn Posey (left) and Warren Grahamm (right) are arrested for the shooting of Caden Tipton...
2 arrested as Topeka man continues recovery following Florida shooting
The Ramada West hotel, which closed in 2017, is now condemned by the City of Topeka.
Building that once occupied Ramada West condemned by City of Topeka

Latest News

KU's Rylee Anderson clearing a high jump at the 2023 NCAA Track and Field Outdoor Championships.
KU’s Rylee Anderson prepares for USATF Outdoor Championships
KU’s Rylee Anderson prepares for USATF Outdoor Championships
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels throws a pass against Arkansas during the first half of the...
KU QB Jalon Daniels to throw out first pitch at Royals game
Kansas women's basketball coach Brandon Schneider commands the huddle as the Jayhawks beat...
Brandon Schneider adds to coaching staff