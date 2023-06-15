Big 7 and Mid-East Leagues to merge

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - As some teams were set to leave the Big 7 and Mid-East Leagues, they’ve decided to merge.

According to Holton High School, Beginning in the 2024-2025 school year the Big East League will consist of the following high schools: Hiawatha, Holton, Jefferson West, Nemaha Central, Perry-Lecompton, Riley County, Rossville, Royal Valley, Sabetha, Silver Lake, and St. Marys. Middle school membership will include the aforementioned schools as well as Atchison Middle School.

In the Mid-East League, Rock Creek will depart to join the North Central Kansas League and Wabaunsee will depart to join the Flint Hills League at the end of the 2023-2024 school year.

As for the Big 7, Riverside is leaving to join the Northeast Kansas League at the end of the 2023-2024 school year.

According to the high school, The formation of the Big East League will improve scheduling logistics, increase academic and extracurricular opportunities, and further elevate these historically successful member schools.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.