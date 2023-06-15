Al Pacino, 83, is a father for the fourth time

FILE - Al Pacino, winner of the Hollywood supporting actor award for "The Irishman," poses...
FILE - Al Pacino, winner of the Hollywood supporting actor award for "The Irishman," poses backstage at the 23rd annual Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Nov. 3, 2019. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Al Pacino is a father for the fourth time.

Pacino’s publicist, Stan Rosenfield, confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday that the actor, 83, and 29-year-old Noor Alfallah welcomed a son named Roman.

No other details, including when or where the baby was born, were released. The news was first reported by TMZ.

He is Pacino’s fourth child and first with Alfallah. Pacino has a 33-year-old daughter, Julie Marie, with acting coach Jan Tarrant and 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with actor Beverly D’Angelo.

Pacino and Alfallah reportedly began dating last year. She describes herself as a “raconteur” on her Instagram page and her IMDB page notes that she’s a producer on two movies currently in post-production, including “Billy Knight,” starring Pacino.

Pacino’s baby news follows close on the heels of that of longtime friend and fellow actor Robert De Niro. A representative for the 79-year-old actor confirmed last month that De Niro had become a father for the seventh time.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to a collision on Highway 75 north of Burlington on June 14, 2023.
Two dead in multi-vehicle collision initiated by stolen car chase
Howard B.J. Drew, 41, of Topeka, and Destinee S. Back, 35, of Oskaloosa, were arrested...
Two arrested following pursuit in Shawnee County
FILE
Local Juneteenth Celebrations 2023
Rashawn Posey (left) and Warren Grahamm (right) are arrested for the shooting of Caden Tipton...
2 arrested as Topeka man continues recovery following Florida shooting
The Ramada West hotel, which closed in 2017, is now condemned by the City of Topeka.
Building that once occupied Ramada West condemned by City of Topeka

Latest News

U.S. Attorney Kate E. Brubacher shares stories about fraud cases in recognition of World Elder...
U.S. Attorney shares fraud cases that highlight Elder Abuse Awareness Day
Big 7 and Mid-East Leagues to merge
‘Taste of Hawaii’ returns to Capitol Hill
Live at Five
This photo of bullet-damaged prayer book in the Tree of Life synagogue building in Pittsburgh...
Jury weighs dozens of charges against gunman who massacred 11 at Pittsburgh synagogue