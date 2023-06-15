2 arrested as Topeka man continues recovery following Florida shooting

Rashawn Posey (left) and Warren Grahamm (right) are arrested for the shooting of Caden Tipton on June 12, 2023.(Escambia Co. Jail)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WIBW) - A night out with friends on vacation in Pensacola, Fla., ended in tragedy after a Topeka man was shot multiple times following an altercation with two locals.

The Pensacola Police Department tells 13 NEWS that in the early morning hours of Sunday, June 11, Caden Tipton and his friends were congregated in the parking lot near Government and Jefferson St. when an argument broke out with another party.

PPD said Rashawn L. Posey, 21, of Pensacola, allegedly went back to his own vehicle and grabbed a firearm which he then used to shoot Tipton multiple times. The resulting injuries left Tipton in a Florida hospital with serious injuries.

As a result, officials said Posey was arrested and booked into the Escambia Co. Jail on:

  • Aggravated assault
  • Attempted murder
  • Probation violation

Officials also said Warren Q. Grahamm, 25, of Pensacola, was arrested in connection to the incident. Grahamm was booked into jail on accessory to:

  • Aggravated assault
  • Attempted murder
  • Probation violation

As for Tipton, his family said they have created a GoFundMe to raise funds for his hospital stay. He was shot on the right side of his body, causing major damage to his lungs and intestines as well as his spinal cord. Three surgeries resulted from the injuries including a lung repair, and repairs for internal hemorrhaging.

The family also indicated that a bullet was removed from near Tipton’s spine during his third surgery while another bullet will remain in his pelvis for the rest of his life. They said his recovery and adjustments to his new way of life will be extensive and costly. Acute rehabilitation will be required to be completed in the Sunshine State. This will require the family to live in Florida for at least one month.

The GoFundMe has been set up to help the family pay for Tipton’s medical expenses, rehabilitation costs, travel, equipment and modifications to his home as well as other necessary expenses as he will be unable to work.

Both Posey and Grahamm remain behind bars on a $1 million bond each.

To donate to the GoFundMe, click HERE.

