1 arrested, 5 tickets written during Carbondale law enforcement campaign

CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was arrested and five tickets were issued during a check lane enforcement campaign in Carbondale at the end of May.

The Carbondale Police Department says that during its May 26 traffic enforcement check lane campaign, it was aided by officials from the Overbrook Police Department.

Officials noted the event was meant to provide information about traffic laws and safety to drivers and to ensure they operate their vehicles consistent with the law. The lane was active between 6:30 p.m. and 9. Officials made contact with 59 drivers.

During the check lane, CPD said five citations were written, four warnings were issued and one driver was arrested for possession of drugs and paraphernalia. The identity of the arrested has not been released.

CPD said it would like to thank OPD Chief Carlson and the rest of the department for their help with the campaign.

