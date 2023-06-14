Woman allegedly punches deputy before discovery of intoxication, drugs

CHASE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Instead of letting her melting ice cream go, a Strong City woman allegedly decided to punch a deputy before they learned she was under the influence and in possession of drugs.

The Chase County Sheriff’s Office says that around 5:15 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13, officials were called to an area of K-177 just north of Cottonwood Falls with reports of a pedestrian who had been walking in the middle of the highway.

When officials arrived, they said they attempted to explain to the woman, later identified as Leah Anne Corwin, 40, of Strong City, that she could not walk there. Corwin had a fresh bowl of Casey’s ice cream in her hand and allegedly swung at the deputies. The blow landed on the official’s shoulder and did not cause any injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that during Corwin’s subsequent arrest, officials also found illegal narcotics in her possession.

Corwin was booked into the Chase Co. Jail on:

Battery on law enforcement officials

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Interference with law enforcement

Pedestrian under the influence

Pedestrian use of roadways

As of Wednesday, Corwin remains behind bars. Formal charges remain pending with the Chase Co. Attorney’s Office.

