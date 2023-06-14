Woman allegedly punches deputy before discovery of intoxication, drugs

Leah Anne Corwin
Leah Anne Corwin(Chase County Jail)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHASE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Instead of letting her melting ice cream go, a Strong City woman allegedly decided to punch a deputy before they learned she was under the influence and in possession of drugs.

The Chase County Sheriff’s Office says that around 5:15 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13, officials were called to an area of K-177 just north of Cottonwood Falls with reports of a pedestrian who had been walking in the middle of the highway.

When officials arrived, they said they attempted to explain to the woman, later identified as Leah Anne Corwin, 40, of Strong City, that she could not walk there. Corwin had a fresh bowl of Casey’s ice cream in her hand and allegedly swung at the deputies. The blow landed on the official’s shoulder and did not cause any injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that during Corwin’s subsequent arrest, officials also found illegal narcotics in her possession.

Corwin was booked into the Chase Co. Jail on:

  • Battery on law enforcement officials
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Interference with law enforcement
  • Pedestrian under the influence
  • Pedestrian use of roadways

As of Wednesday, Corwin remains behind bars. Formal charges remain pending with the Chase Co. Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtney Adamson, Jessica Smith
Passenger arrested for DUI after attempt to drive vehicle after driver arrested
Matthew Markley
Hoyt man accused of child sex crimes found with drugs in his possession
Ricky Markham, Kiley Singer
2 arrested after found in possession of drugs, stolen property in West Topeka
Steven Spradley
Man accused of traveling to meet teen in Osage Co. sex sting convicted
Chas Summerville
Federal probation violation lands Topeka man in jail after drugs, gun found

Latest News

FILE
Kansas high schoolers prepare for State Clay Target Tournament
FILE
43-year-old man dies after hit by train overnight in North Lawrence
FILE
Resolution to nullify ATF’s new pistol brace rule passes U.S. House
FILE
Report ranks Kansas among best states for working dads