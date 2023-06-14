Winfield man pronounced dead after thrown from cement mixer along highway

FILE
FILE(Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WINFIELD, Kan. (WIBW) - A Winfield man is dead after he was thrown from a cement mixer as it flipped along a South-Central Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:25 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13, officials were called to 2500 W. 9th Ave. in Winfield with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2023 Western Star cement mixer driven by Charles R. Velz, 50, of Winfield, had been headed east on Highway 160 when it veered off the road and hit a culvert.

From there, KHP said the cement mixer flipped over in the south ditch and landed on its passenger side. Meanwhile, Velz had been thrown from the vehicle.

Officials said Velz was rushed to William Newton Hospital where he was pronounced deceased by hospital staff. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

