Wednesday forecast: Isolated showers/storms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big concern is going to be the spotty showers and storms today (most spots will remain dry) with a better chance for scattered to at times widespread rain Thursday night through Sunday morning. Temperatures will be dependent on clouds and rain but generally think most spots will be in the 80s through Sunday with a few spots possibly in the 70s for those with more rain and even low 90s.

Taking Action:

Do not cancel outdoor plans with these rain chances today, Friday or Saturday. There still remains differences in the models on specific details like timing on when more widely scattered rain showers will be in the area especially Friday and Saturday. Keep checking back daily for updates and as for today because most areas will be dry, keep an eye on the radar and remember if you hear thunder seek shelter. Don’t wait until it starts raining because it may not rain in your area but you may be close enough to a storm where you’d be in danger. Remember lightning can travel 10 miles away from a storm even clear skies.

With temperatures staying mild and possibly getting close to 90° especially tomorrow make sure you’re staying safe in the heat. Drink plenty of water, wear sunscreen, and keep your pets in mind.



The overall chances for rain will be highest Thursday night through Sunday morning at least compared to today. There isn’t one particular timeframe especially during the day where confidence would be high enough to say it will rain as models offer different scenarios on when the heaviest rain will move in. As of now the severe weather threat will remain low with lightning and locally heavy rainfall that could lead to flooding being the primary concerns.

Normal High: 86/Normal Low: 65 (WIBW)

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Slight chance of showers and storms with the highest chance of rain south of I-70. This doesn’t mean there won’t be isolated activity along and north of I-70 especially this morning, just means there’s a lower chance. Highs in the low-mid 80s. Winds SW/S around 5 mph.

Tonight: Any leftover clouds or spotty showers will quickly clear out by 10pm at the latest leading to clear skies. Lows in the upper 50s-low 60s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the upper 80-low 90s. Winds SW/S 5-10 mph.

Will keep a low chance for rain and storms in the forecast Thursday night with the highest potential for rain to stay out toward central KS. Once we get into Friday through Sunday morning, rain will be possible anytime/anywhere. There remains differences in the models on specifically when the highest chance for rain will be as highs will likely be in the 80s (closer to 80° for those with more rain and possibly near 90° especially Friday if it ends up mainly dry).

This weekend’s weather is looking to bring a higher chance of rain Saturday vs Sunday although rain may exist in some areas on Sunday. Wind gusts up to 20 mph Saturday with less windy conditions Sunday. Have a Plan B on Saturday in case of rain but don’t cancel any plans just yet.

Next week remains warm with temperatures slightly above average and rain chances at times especially to begin the week before drying out toward the end of the week.

Hail/wind risk for storms overnight (SPC/WIBW)

