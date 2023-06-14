WaKeeney joins growing list of Kansas Main Street communities

WAKEENEY, Kan. (WIBW) - WaKeeney has officially become the 36th community to join the growing list of Kansas Main Steet communities.

On Wednesday, June 14, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that WaKeeney was added to the list of Kansas Main Street communities. The program is a Kansas Department of Commerce initiative meant to preserve and revitalize downtown areas across the Sunflower State.

“I congratulate all who worked to ensure WaKeeney was added to the list of cities in the Main Street program – it is a rigorous process and a testament to the pride of this community,” Kelly said. “The Kansas Main Street program helps rural communities like WaKeeney brings back jobs and continue being places where future generations want to live and raise families.”

Gov. Kelly noted that the latest addition brings the total number of Designated Main Street communities up to 36.

Kelly indicated the program was originally launched in 1985 and shut down in 2012. It was revived by her administration in 2019 and has welcomed 11 new communities since.

“Our state’s newest Designated Kansas Main Street community will make a wonderful addition to this proven downtown revitalization program,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce Secretary David Toland. “WaKeeney already has demonstrated collaborative success in various community projects, and I’m pleased to welcome them into our state’s expanding Main Street family.”

The Governor said the program has helped dozens of mostly rural communities as they work toward maintaining and enhancing the viability of their downtown areas. It offers technical assistance and a network of peer support to share best practices and resources.

“We are excited for the selection of WaKeeney to the Main Street Program,” Trego County Chamber of Commerce President Max Dirks said. “A lot of people put a lot of hard work into the application process, and we are looking forward to seeing the fruits of this labor in WaKeeney’s future.”

Kelly noted that the program is affiliated with the National Main Street Center. While no federal funds are provided straight to communities, designated cities are eligible for training and technical aid to help them become self-sufficient.

“I want to join the Governor and Lieutenant Governor in congratulating WaKeeney as a new Kansas Main Street community,” Kansas Main Street Director Scott Sewell said. “They have demonstrated a tremendous amount of support and commitment to ensuring their downtown remains a healthy and important part of the community.”

For more information about the Kansas Main Street program, click HERE.

