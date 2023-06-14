Tyson Neighbors racks up another award

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WIBW) - The hard throwing right hander is having quite the offseason.

Neighbors earned First Team All-Central Region honors as the American Baseball Coaches Association. Neighbors already is a Third Team All-America and First Team All-Big 12 selection selection,

Neighbors will attend the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp alongside teammate Kaelen Culpepper.

He led the conference with 11 saves and had 86 strikeouts which was sixth in the Big 12. He finished with a stellar 1.85 ERA in 48 2/3 innings with a 5-1 record in relief.

Neighbors joins former Wildcats Jordan Wicks and Zach Kokoska as the third player to earn all-region recognition with head coach Pete Hughes according to Kansas State Athletics.

He’s one of five student-athletes from the Big 12 Conference to earn First Team recognition. The eight region teams were voted on by members of the ABCA. First Team All-Region selections are nominated for ABCA/Rawlings All-America honors, which will be announced Friday, June 16 prior to the start of the 2023 College World Series.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.