Two dead in multi-vehicle collision, closes HWY 75 north of Burlington

Crews respond to a collision on Highway 75 north of Burlington on June 14, 2023.
Crews respond to a collision on Highway 75 north of Burlington on June 14, 2023.(CTSY: viewer Ralph Johnson)
By Sarah Motter and Jerick Tafoya
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people are dead following a Highway 75 car chase accident north of Burlington.

The Coffey Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 75 and 22nd Rd. with reports of a multi-vehicle collision.

Highway 75 is currently closed in both directions.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the accident results from a car chase.

This is an ongoing story. More information will be provided as it is received.

