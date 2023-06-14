Two dead in multi-vehicle collision, closes HWY 75 north of Burlington
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people are dead following a Highway 75 car chase accident north of Burlington.
The Coffey Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 75 and 22nd Rd. with reports of a multi-vehicle collision.
Highway 75 is currently closed in both directions.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the accident results from a car chase.
This is an ongoing story. More information will be provided as it is received.
