Two dead in multi-vehicle collision, closes HWY 75 north of Burlington

BURLINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people are dead following a Highway 75 car chase accident north of Burlington.

The Coffey Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 75 and 22nd Rd. with reports of a multi-vehicle collision.

Highway 75 is currently closed in both directions.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the accident results from a car chase.

This is an ongoing story. More information will be provided as it is received.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.