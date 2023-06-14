Two arrested following pursuit in Shawnee County

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people are behind bars following a pursuit in Shawnee County.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a red 2001 Ford Expedition for a registration violation around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13 in the 2500 block of SE California Ave. The driver failed to stop and initiated a pursuit. When the vehicle began driving the wrong way on I-70 Highway, the deputy ended the pursuit. A short time later, another deputy attempted to stop the vehicle on SE Rice Rd. near I-70. Again, the driver failed to stop and initiated a pursuit. The pursuit continued into the Oakland neighborhood with the vehicle stopping at NE Chester Ave. and NE Laurent St. The driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot before being apprehended in the 700 block of NE Chester Ave. During the investigation, illegal narcotics and a loaded handgun were located.

Officials with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office indicated that the driver, Howard B.J. Drew, 41, of Topeka, received medical attention at a local hospital and was then booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections with the following:

Felon in possession of a firearm

Felony flee and elude

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of marijuana

Driving on a suspended license

Interference with law enforcement

Registration violation

Numerous traffic violations

According to Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the passenger of the vehicle, Destinee S. Back, 35, of Oskaloosa, was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on a bench warrant out of the City of Topeka.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office noted the Topeka Police Department assisted with this pursuit.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said the incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.