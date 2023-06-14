Topeka City Council approves funding for 32nd St. development, city water improvements

The Topeka City Council approved two major projects at Tuesday night’s meeting.
By Alex Carter and Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The governing body voted to establish a Community Improvement District at the corner of SW 32nd and Topeka Blvd.

The $15 million investment will be financed by a 2% sales tax on all goods within the district. Missouri-based developer 911 Walnut Inc. hopes to build two new restaurants and a strip retail center in 20,000 square feet of newly constructed commercial space.

It’s gonna take an area that’s been kind of overlooked for several years and build it back up, bring stuff to the east side, bring stuff to the 5th district... that has been lacking for several years,” said Topeka City Council member Brett Kell.

The Council also approved $29 million in revenue bonds to overhaul Topeka’s water, pollution control, and stormwater utility systems.

The biggest portion of that funding, $9 million, will be used to replace the city’s water mains. The rest is marked for facility rehabilitations. The approved projects are as follows:

  • Chemical Building Rehabilitation: $1,611,680
  • East Plant Basin Rehabilitation: $4,312,000
  • Sanitary Sewer Force Main Replacement Program 2024: $1,351,392
  • Stormwater Conveyance System Rehabilitation & Replacement Program 2024: $3,393,600
  • Main Replacement Program 2024: $9,610,000
  • West Intake Rehabilitation: $3,511,200
  • West Plant Basin Rehabilitation: $5,349,677

The Council approved a raise in utility rates in April to cover these kinds of projects.

