TFI Case Coordinator helps Topeka foster youth receive prosthetic arm

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A TFI Case Coordinator helped a Topeka foster youth receive a prosthetic arm.

TFI said a local foster youth reached out to his case worker, Angelique Allen, stating that he didn’t feel like a “whole human” due to being born with a deformed arm.

According to TFI, Allen took the local youth to his KBH and inquired about a referral for a prosthetic. After about a month and a half of fittings and adjustments, the youth received his first prosthetic. The first prosthetic is a claw hand he will learn to use over the next year. Once adjusted to the claw hand, he will be fitted for a prosthetic hand.

Allen shared a comment about her experience helping the youth with his wish.

“He came to Pathways for treatment and a part of his struggles was impatience,” said Allen. “Going through the process of getting a prosthetic took much patience and shows that he has improved since he has been here, which is always a good feeling.”

