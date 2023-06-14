TFI Case Coordinator helps Topeka foster youth receive prosthetic arm

TFI Case Coordinator Angelique Allen helped a local foster youth receive a prosthetic arm.
TFI Case Coordinator Angelique Allen helped a local foster youth receive a prosthetic arm.(TFI)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A TFI Case Coordinator helped a Topeka foster youth receive a prosthetic arm.

TFI said a local foster youth reached out to his case worker, Angelique Allen, stating that he didn’t feel like a “whole human” due to being born with a deformed arm.

According to TFI, Allen took the local youth to his KBH and inquired about a referral for a prosthetic. After about a month and a half of fittings and adjustments, the youth received his first prosthetic. The first prosthetic will be a claw hand he will learn to use over the next year. The first prosthetic is a claw hand he will learn to use over the next year. Once adjusted to the claw hand, he will be fitted for a prosthetic hand.

Allen shared a comment about her experience helping the youth with his wish.

“He came to Pathways for treatment and a part of his struggles was impatience,” said Allen. “Going through the process of getting a prosthetic took much patience and shows that he has improved since he has been here, which is always a good feeling.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtney Adamson, Jessica Smith
Passenger arrested for DUI after attempt to drive vehicle after driver arrested
Ricky Markham, Kiley Singer
2 arrested after found in possession of drugs, stolen property in West Topeka
Matthew Markley
Hoyt man accused of child sex crimes found with drugs in his possession
Steven Spradley
Man accused of traveling to meet teen in Osage Co. sex sting convicted
FILE
Local Juneteenth Celebrations 2023

Latest News

FILE
Multi-vehicle collision closes Highway 75 north of Burlington
Gov. Kelly announces that WaKeeney joins the Kansas Main Street program on June 15, 2023.
WaKeeney joins growing list of Kansas Main Street communities
Two arrested following pursuit in Shawnee County
43-year-old man dies after hit by train overnight in North Lawrence
FILE - Milford Lake
Kansans invited to mark Great Outdoors Month with local, national celebrations