Senior linebacker Michael Boganowski is getting some attention from local schools

Boganowski has recently been on visits to both K-State and KU as he will be one of the best...
Boganowski has recently been on visits to both K-State and KU as he will be one of the best returning defensive players in the state.(wibw)
By Joseph Robben
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - One of the state’s top high school football prospects is getting local attention.

Michael Boganowski is going into his senior year looking to make a deep run into playoffs and winning state. Boganowski has recently been on visits to both K-State and KU as he will be one of the best returning defensive players in the state. He mentioned he has been putting in the time and effort to work on his craft to get to where he is now.

”For the most part, it’s been fun, like it definitely had its moments where its a little stressful but I mean in the end it’s a blessing and I enjoy it. I’m a competitor at the end of the day so I want to go to a program that’s going to win, I got to mesh with the coaching staff, the people I’m going to be playing with, the players, and I also want to go somewhere where I can play relatively early and I say those are some of the things I look for in a program.” said Boganowski.

He also mentioned he had received great feedback from both schools as he prepares for his final season as a Blue Jay.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtney Adamson, Jessica Smith
Passenger arrested for DUI after attempt to drive vehicle after driver arrested
Ricky Markham, Kiley Singer
2 arrested after found in possession of drugs, stolen property in West Topeka
Steven Spradley
Man accused of traveling to meet teen in Osage Co. sex sting convicted
Matthew Markley
Hoyt man accused of child sex crimes found with drugs in his possession
FILE
Local Juneteenth Celebrations 2023

Latest News

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold shouts to a referee in the first half of an NCAA college...
KU picks up 3-star cornerback, fifth commit in four days
K-State RHP Tyson Neighbors
K-State RHP picks up another award
Kansas' Janson Reeder during an NCAA college baseball game on Saturday, April 1, 2023, in...
KU’s Reeder named All-Region selection
Kansas City Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino (9) celebrates his home run in the fourth inning of a...
Royals 1B Vinnie Pasquantino expected to miss remainder of season