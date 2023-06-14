Senior linebacker Michael Boganowski is getting some attention from local schools

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - One of the state’s top high school football prospects is getting local attention.

Michael Boganowski is going into his senior year looking to make a deep run into playoffs and winning state. Boganowski has recently been on visits to both K-State and KU as he will be one of the best returning defensive players in the state. He mentioned he has been putting in the time and effort to work on his craft to get to where he is now.

”For the most part, it’s been fun, like it definitely had its moments where its a little stressful but I mean in the end it’s a blessing and I enjoy it. I’m a competitor at the end of the day so I want to go to a program that’s going to win, I got to mesh with the coaching staff, the people I’m going to be playing with, the players, and I also want to go somewhere where I can play relatively early and I say those are some of the things I look for in a program.” said Boganowski.

He also mentioned he had received great feedback from both schools as he prepares for his final season as a Blue Jay.

