Sen. honored for keeping commitment to fight for term limits in Congress

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Senator Roger Marshall has been honored for keeping his commitment to fight for term limits to be set on U.S. Congress members.

U.S. Term Limits, an organization committed to placing term limits on those in the nation’s highest chambers, announced on Tuesday, June 13, that it has honored U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) for his commitment to election reform.

The organization indicated that Les and Shanna Chamblee presented the award to Marshall - a glass plaque inscribed with his signed term limits pledge. The Senator vowed to cosponsor and vote for the U.S. Term Limits Amendment of three house and two senate terms - and no longer.

Officials noted that true to his word, Sen. Marshall cosponsored House Joint Resolution 11 in the 118th Congress which started in January 2023. More than 100 members of Congress have signed on in both chambers. The original sponsor of the resolution is listed as Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) and Senate Joint Resolution is sponsored by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas). For a list of pledged congressional signers, click HERE.

“U.S. Term Limits is proud to acknowledge Senator Marshall as a champion of term limits,” said Shanna Chamblee. “It is a recognition that the seniority system just isn’t working and Congress as an institution needs to be reformed.”

The latest nationwide poll from McLaughlin & Associates showed that term limits have gathered bipartisan support.

“Support for term limits is broad and strong across all political, geographic and demographic groups. An overwhelming 82% of voters approve of a constitutional amendment that will place term limits on members of Congress,” said McLaughlin’s analysis.

Once the amendment is proposed by Congress, the organization noted it is required to be ratified by 38 states in order to become an amendment.

To read the full text of the resolution, click HERE.

