Royals 1B Vinnie Pasquantino expected to miss remainder of season

Kansas City Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino (9) celebrates his home run in the fourth inning of a...
Kansas City Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino (9) celebrates his home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Friday, July 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - When it rains, it pours.

The latest blow to an abysmal Kansas City Royals season came in the form of one of their top young players possibly being out for the year.

The club announced Wednesday afternoon that Vinnie Pasquantino is expected to miss the remainder of the season and will undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

He was injured following an at-bat Friday during the team’s loss in Baltimore.

Pasquantino had hit for a .247 batting average with nine home runs and 26 RBI in 61 games this season.

The Royals sit at 18-49 and have the worst record in Major League Baseball.

VIDEO: Travis Kelce throws first pitch at Kauffman Stadium

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtney Adamson, Jessica Smith
Passenger arrested for DUI after attempt to drive vehicle after driver arrested
Ricky Markham, Kiley Singer
2 arrested after found in possession of drugs, stolen property in West Topeka
Steven Spradley
Man accused of traveling to meet teen in Osage Co. sex sting convicted
Matthew Markley
Hoyt man accused of child sex crimes found with drugs in his possession
Stormont Vail announced COVID-19 procedures will change within the facilities starting June 19.
Stormont Vail announces COVID-19 procedures to change

Latest News

13 News at Six
On Wednesday, June 14, a regular quarterly meeting also benefits Topeka and highlights one...
Greater Topeka Partnership hosts breakfast, promotes Powerhouse Athletics
Greater Topeka Partnership hosts breakfast, promotes Powerhouse Athletics
Greater Topeka Partnership hosts breakfast, promotes Powerhouse Athletics
The Ramada West hotel, which closed in 2017, is now condemned by the City of Topeka.
Building that once occupied Ramada West condemned by City of Topeka
Herman Jones
Retiring KHP superintendent reflects on struggles, successes of his tenure