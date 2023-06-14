Retiring KHP superintendent reflects on struggles, successes of his tenure

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Despite a tenure that was tumultuous at times, Herman Jones says he has no regrets about his time leading the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Jones retires as superintendent effective July 1, 2023. It ends a more than 40 year career in law enforcement.

He visited Eye on NE Kansas to reflect on his time serving and the future for law enforcement.

Jones said he accepted the Governor’s appointment to become KHP Superintendent four years ago, at a time when there was a lot of turmoil within the agency. He said his goal was to “calm the waters and get us back to a direction for the Highway Patrol that I knew of years back. It was one of integrity, distinction and honor.”

However, it was not smooth sailing. He would become the focus of allegations of harassment and retaliation, leading to lawsuits against the agency.

Jones said he is not able to discuss ongoing legal action, however he asks people to understand that there are always several sides to a story.

“Individuals have a different perspective of what they were used to, and now there’s a change. Being a change management is very difficult for some of those that don’t choose to change,” he said.

Jones said he does not regret that the outcome was not seen as positive by everyone.

“I still would have done the same thing to the same point,” Jones said. “To the allegations that are there...people see things and everybody has a different perspective of an event. From that end, that’s why we have the court system. They’ll work through those things.”

Jones said he feels KHP is better off now than when he started. He said they came through a pandemic, civil unrest, the “great resignation,” and a reduced interest in public service. Still, he says they’ve gained new equipment and implemented new training.

He said he believes KHP will continue moving in a positive direction under Erik Smith, who Gov. Kelly appointed this week to be his successor.

“The Highway Patrol has a lot of great people. It’s an honorable agency. I loved working for them and working for the public,” he said.

This was Jones’ third stint at KHP. He started his career as a trooper in Wichita, later became Director of Administration at Topeka headquarters, leaving to become Shawnee Co. Sheriff, then returning as superintendent.

Jones said he decided the time right to focus on his family. He and his wife plan to travel and spend time with their grandchildren.

