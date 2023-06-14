Resolution to nullify ATF’s new pistol brace rule passes U.S. House

FILE
FILE(atf.gov)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With a vote of 219-210, a resulting to nullify the ATF’s new rule regarding pistol braces has passed the U.S. House of Representatives and awaits further review by the Senate.

On Tuesday, June 13, U.S. Representative Tracey Mann (R-KS) announced that he voted in favor of H.J.Res.44 which would block the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms’ rule to expand enforcement over pistol braces.

Specifically, Congressman Mann indicated that the rule classifies a firearm with a stabilizing brace as a short-barreled rifle which is subject to regulation under the Gun Control Act of 1968 and the National Firearms Act of 1934.

“This rule is an attack on the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding American citizens,” said Rep. Mann. “The Second Amendment is a load-bearing wall in our system of rights. If you weaken it, the whole structure is compromised. When federal government overreach directly flies in the face of our constitutional rights as Americans, we must stand up and fight back. This resolution sends a strong message to the Biden Administration – House Republicans will not remain silent while the Second Amendment is dismantled.”

In January, Mann said ATF announced the rule which went into effect at the end of the month. It requires any weapon with a “stabilizing brace” or a similar attachment to be registered by May 31 or the firearm owner would face felony charges.

The Congressman noted that the rule contradicts its previous 2012 decision - made during the Obama Administration - that a firearm equipped with a stabilizing brace would not be subject to ATF control.

According to Mann, the resolution would overturn the new rule and prevent it from having any force or effect. It passed the House with a vote of 219 to 210 and has now been sent to the U.S. Senate for review.

To read the full text of the resolution, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtney Adamson, Jessica Smith
Passenger arrested for DUI after attempt to drive vehicle after driver arrested
Matthew Markley
Hoyt man accused of child sex crimes found with drugs in his possession
Ricky Markham, Kiley Singer
2 arrested after found in possession of drugs, stolen property in West Topeka
Steven Spradley
Man accused of traveling to meet teen in Osage Co. sex sting convicted
Chas Summerville
Federal probation violation lands Topeka man in jail after drugs, gun found

Latest News

They plan to utilize discharge petitions
House Democrats deploy rare tactic to force GOP to debate gun reform
They plan to utilize discharge petitions
House Democrats deploy rare tactic to force GOP to debate gun reform
FILE
Kansas Rep. signs bill to increase VA budget by $16 billion in 2024 fiscal year
FILE
AG set to testify about rise in organized retail crime in Kansas