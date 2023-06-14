Report ranks Kansas among best states for working dads

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found Kansas is among the half of states that are best for working dads.

With Father’s Day just around the corner and 93.7% of married fathers punching a time clock, the personal-finance website WalletHub.com says on Wednesday, June 14, that it has released its report on 2023′s Best & Worst States for Working Dads.

In order to help dads find a balance, WalletHub said it compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., against indicators of friendliness toward working fathers. Data sets ranged from the average length of the work day for men to childcare costs to the share of men in good or better health.

Kansas ranked 20th overall - the best in the region - with a total score of 53.05. The Sunflower State ranked 18th for economic and social well-being, 20th for work-life balance, 25th for childcare and 32nd for health.

To the north, Nebraska ranked 21st overall with a total score of 52.82. It ranked 13th for economic and social well-being, 40th for work-life balance, 27th for childcare and 19th for health. The report also found the state had the fifth-highest childcare costs and tied for first for the state with the lowest rate of unemployment for dads with young kids.

To the east, Missouri ranked 27th overall with a total score of 50.07. It ranked 16th for economic and social well-being, 32nd for work-life balance, 30th for childcare and 38th for health. The report also found the state had the second-lowest costs for childcare.

To the west, Colorado ranked 29th overall with a total score of 48.93. It ranked 21st for economic and social well-being, 34th for work-life balance, 34th for childcare and 22nd for health.

Lastly, Oklahoma ranked 43rd overall with a total score of 39.83. It ranked 42nd for economic and social well-being, 44th for work-life balance, 32nd for childcare and 51st for health. The report also found the state had the fifth-highest percentage of kids with a dad present who live in poverty. It also had the second-highest rate of uninsured males.

The report found the best locations for working dads include:

Massachusetts Washington, D.C. Connecticut Minnesota New Jersey

According to the report, the worst states for working dads include:

New Mexico Nevada Mississippi West Virginia Louisiana

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

