Project on West Topeka road shuts down eastbound lanes, plans to alternate

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A project in West Topeka has shut down the eastbound lanes of a busy road and has plans to alternate to the westbound lanes for phase 2.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Wednesday, June 14, crews with Sunflower Paving closed the eastbound lanes of SW 10th St. between SW Urish and SW Wanamaker Rd.

Crews noted that the closure was needed as they complete a mill and overlay project.

Officials said this is the first phase of the project while the second phase will include the westbound lanes. Currently, the westbound lanes remain open.

According to officials, the project is expected to last for about a month.

