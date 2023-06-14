Police search for more alleged victims of swim beach child sexual assault suspect

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PAOLA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police in Paola are calling for any other potential victims of a man accused of the sexual assault of a child at a local swim beach to come forward to hold him accountable.

The Paola Police Department says that on May 25, officials received reports about an alleged sexual assault that involved a juvenile at the Lake Miola Swim Beach.

As a result of the investigation, officials said Hayden West, 18, of Paola, was arrested and booked into the Miami Co. Jail.

Officials noted that West has been charged by the Miami Co. Attorney’s Office with a single count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

During the course of the investigation, PPD said more victims were discovered. The investigations into these cases remain ongoing.

PPD has asked that any other potential victims of West come forward and speak with Lt. Detective Marc Miller at 913-259-3631.

