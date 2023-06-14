Peace Camp expands to reach more Topeka youth

Peace Camp 2023′s theme is Diversity & Kids. It runs July 10 to 14.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Peace Camp is back for another year of fun and important life lessons.

The program, in partnership with the Topeka Center for Peace and Justice, also is expanding its reach this year.

Clarence Newton, Jr., the senior pastor at New Life Baptist Church, and Kit Pittier with West Side Christian Church, visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about camps.

Peace Camp 2023′s theme is Diversity & Kids. It runs July 10 to 14.

Children who have completed grades Kindergarten thru 5th will meet from 8 a.m. to Noon at West Side Christian Church, 432 SW Lindenwood.

Those who have completed the 6th thru 8th grades will meet from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at New Life Baptist Church, 3601 SW 10th

The days will focus on themes of peace for the Earth, me, us, others and everyone. Registration is $30 and includes a morning snack, lunch, and a t-shirt.

Register at topekacpj.org/peace-camp or by calling Topeka Center for Peace & Justice at 785-329-6349.

