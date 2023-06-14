Ongoing construction issues again close busy Topeka street

FILE
FILE(Jerick Tafoya)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A busy Topeka street has again been completely closed to traffic as issues with construction in the area persist.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that crews have again completely closed SW Gage Blvd. between 10th and Huntoon St.

Crews noted the closure was needed due to an ongoing issue with construction in the area. They will continue to work as fast as possible to reopen the road.

According to officials, the road should be reopened in about four or five days.

