One arrested following string of vehicle burglaries at Topeka hotel

13 News at Six
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man has been arrested after a string of vehicle burglaries, all of which were from out of state, at a Topeka hotel over the weekend.

The Topeka Police Department says that one person has been arrested in connection to the investigation it recently opened after multiple vehicles were allegedly broken into in the parking lot of the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel.

Investigation opened after multiple vehicle burglaries reported at Topeka hotel

On Saturday, June 10, officials said they were called to the Marriott Hotel at 2033 SW Wanamaker Rd. with reports of multiple car burglaries.

On Tuesday, TPD said officials spotted the suspect vehicle in the 2400 block of SE 25th St. Shortly after, they found the driver, identified as Travis D. Munsell, 33, of Topeka.

As a result of the investigation, Munsell was found to be involved in the burglaries and was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections. He was booked on:

  • Possession of stolen property
  • 2 counts of burglary
  • 2 counts of theft
  • Criminal use of a financial card

As of Thursday, Munsell remains behind bars on a $2,500 bond for the stolen property count, a $10,000 bond for the burglary and theft counts and a $1,000 bond for the criminal use of a financial card count. He has a court appearance set for 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 24.

Travis Munsell
Travis Munsell(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtney Adamson, Jessica Smith
Passenger arrested for DUI after attempt to drive vehicle after driver arrested
Ricky Markham, Kiley Singer
2 arrested after found in possession of drugs, stolen property in West Topeka
Matthew Markley
Hoyt man accused of child sex crimes found with drugs in his possession
Steven Spradley
Man accused of traveling to meet teen in Osage Co. sex sting convicted
FILE
Local Juneteenth Celebrations 2023

Latest News

FILE
One arrested after thousands of suspected fentanyl pills seized in Wichita
FILE
Police search for more alleged victims of swim beach child sexual assault suspect
FILE
Man wanted for crimes in three states finally arrested in Council Grove
Bald Eagle successfully released following recovery from collision with car