One arrested following string of vehicle burglaries at Topeka hotel

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man has been arrested after a string of vehicle burglaries, all of which were from out of state, at a Topeka hotel over the weekend.

The Topeka Police Department says that one person has been arrested in connection to the investigation it recently opened after multiple vehicles were allegedly broken into in the parking lot of the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel.

On Saturday, June 10, officials said they were called to the Marriott Hotel at 2033 SW Wanamaker Rd. with reports of multiple car burglaries.

On Tuesday, TPD said officials spotted the suspect vehicle in the 2400 block of SE 25th St. Shortly after, they found the driver, identified as Travis D. Munsell, 33, of Topeka.

As a result of the investigation, Munsell was found to be involved in the burglaries and was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections. He was booked on:

Possession of stolen property

2 counts of burglary

2 counts of theft

Criminal use of a financial card

As of Thursday, Munsell remains behind bars on a $2,500 bond for the stolen property count, a $10,000 bond for the burglary and theft counts and a $1,000 bond for the criminal use of a financial card count. He has a court appearance set for 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 24.

