One arrested after thousands of suspected fentanyl pills seized in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man has been arrested after thousands of counterfeit oxycodone pills suspected to contain fentanyl were seized by a new task force in Wichita.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced on Wednesday, June 14, that it has formed a new task force with the Kansas Highway Patrol - the Joint Fentanyl Impact Team - which made its first major bust.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, KBI said officials were notified of suspicious activity near the intersection of Central and Oliver Ave. in Wichita. The resulting investigation led to the seizure of an estimated 25,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills - or dirty 30s. The pills have been suspected to contain fentanyl and weighed about 11.5 pounds.

“Pills containing fentanyl, like those taken off the streets this week, are causing extreme harm to our communities,” said KBI Director Mattivi. “This seizure will likely prevent many poisoning deaths, but we still have much work to do.”

As a result, officials said a 27-year-old Wichita man has been detained for questioning after he was caught in possession of those pills. He was later arrested on outstanding warrants and booked into jail. Charges connected to the fentanyl seizure remain pending.

Officials noted that JFIT was created in June as part of Attorney General Kris Kobach’s strategy to prevent fentanyl overdose deaths. It is meant to find and disrupt the trafficking and distribution of fentanyl in the Sunflower State, keeping the deadly drug off the streets. The team is made up of KBI special agents and KHP Troopers.

“I have made clear that the resources and energy of the KBI will be focused on the fentanyl threat. This seizure is a result of that focus, in cooperation with KHP,” said Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach. “This is a significant victory for Kansas law enforcement in the battle against fentanyl. We will continue to escalate our efforts in the months ahead.”

Officials have not identified the man arrested.

