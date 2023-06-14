NOTO sets stage for next act in Summer Concert Series

Addie Resch will be opening for Hector Anchondo at 7 p.m. Friday, June 16 in Redbud Park.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The music is back in NOTO!

The North Topeka Arts and Entertainment District is hosting it summer concert series. Addie Resch will be on stage for the next show. She visited Eye on NE Kansas with NOTO’s program director Staci Dawn Ogle.

Addie will be opening for Hector Anchondo. Music starts at 7 p.m. Friday, June 16 in Redbud Park.

The event is free admission!

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtney Adamson, Jessica Smith
Passenger arrested for DUI after attempt to drive vehicle after driver arrested
Ricky Markham, Kiley Singer
2 arrested after found in possession of drugs, stolen property in West Topeka
Steven Spradley
Man accused of traveling to meet teen in Osage Co. sex sting convicted
Matthew Markley
Hoyt man accused of child sex crimes found with drugs in his possession
Stormont Vail announced COVID-19 procedures will change within the facilities starting June 19.
Stormont Vail announces COVID-19 procedures to change

Latest News

The Ramada West hotel, which closed in 2017, is now condemned by the City of Topeka.
Building that once occupied Ramada West condemned by City of Topeka
Herman Jones
Retiring KHP superintendent reflects on struggles, successes of his tenure
Addie Resch is the opening act for the June 16 NOTO Summer Concert Series. She joined Staci...
NOTO sets stage for next act in Summer Concert Series
Kit Pittier and Clarence Newton talk about the Topeka Center for Peace and Justice's upcoming...
Peace Camp expands to reach more Topeka youth