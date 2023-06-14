NOTO sets stage for next act in Summer Concert Series

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The music is back in NOTO!

The North Topeka Arts and Entertainment District is hosting it summer concert series. Addie Resch will be on stage for the next show. She visited Eye on NE Kansas with NOTO’s program director Staci Dawn Ogle.

Addie will be opening for Hector Anchondo. Music starts at 7 p.m. Friday, June 16 in Redbud Park.

The event is free admission!

