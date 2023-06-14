New bachelor’s program opens doors for students at KU Edwards Campus

By Shayndel Jones
Jun. 14, 2023
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - University of Kansas Edwards Campus in Overland Park is launching a new online bachelor’s program in operations management.

KU Edwards Campus said they are constantly on the lookout for well-educated professionals to manage teams and oversee operations. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in all management occupations is projected to grow 8% by 2031, which is faster than the national average, with financial management, social services management and health services management projects to grow 17%, 12% and 28%, respectively.

According to KU Edwards Campus, the KU School of Professional Studies is launching a new online bachelor’s degree in operations management, with the first classes being offered in academic year 2023-2024 to meet the growing need of well-trained leaders across these industries.

KU Edwards Campus indicated the online Bachelor of Applied Science in Operations Management prepares students to develop, improve and manage the processes used to produce and transport products and services. Designed with transfer and degree-completion students in mind, the operations management bachelor’s degree program focuses on preparing students with professional and workforce-ready skills to ensure employment immediately following completion of the program.

“With this new online bachelor’s in operations management, we’re providing students with the foundational management skills necessary to become successful business leaders,” said Stuart Day, dean of the KU Edwards Campus and School of Professional Studies. “We’re confident students will build a valuable knowledge base and practical skill set.”

Staff at KU Edwards Campus said the operations management bachelor’s program is offered in a hybrid format so all of the core classes can be completed 100% online while additional degree requirements may be online or in-person at the KU Edwards Campus.

KU Edwards Campus noted graduates can start careers in management positions across a variety of industries and can earn jobs as project managers, operations specialists, business analysts, human resource managers, construction managers and more.

