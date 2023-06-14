Multi-vehicle collision closes Highway 75 north of Burlington

BURLINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Highway 75 north of Burlington has closed as emergency crews continue to respond to a multi-vehicle collision.

The Coffey Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 75 and 22nd Rd. with reports of a multi-vehicle collision.

Officials have not released details about the crash, however, they did say the highway is completely closed in the area.

