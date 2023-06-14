Multi-vehicle collision closes Highway 75 north of Burlington

Crews respond to a collision on Highway 75 north of Burlington on June 14, 2023.
Crews respond to a collision on Highway 75 north of Burlington on June 14, 2023.(CTSY: viewer Ralph Johnson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Highway 75 north of Burlington has closed as emergency crews continue to respond to a multi-vehicle collision.

The Coffey Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 75 and 22nd Rd. with reports of a multi-vehicle collision.

Officials have not released details about the crash, however, they did say the highway is completely closed in the area.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtney Adamson, Jessica Smith
Passenger arrested for DUI after attempt to drive vehicle after driver arrested
Ricky Markham, Kiley Singer
2 arrested after found in possession of drugs, stolen property in West Topeka
Matthew Markley
Hoyt man accused of child sex crimes found with drugs in his possession
Steven Spradley
Man accused of traveling to meet teen in Osage Co. sex sting convicted
FILE
Local Juneteenth Celebrations 2023

Latest News

Travis Munsell
One arrested following string of vehicle burglaries at Topeka hotel
FILE
One arrested after thousands of suspected fentanyl pills seized in Wichita
FILE
Police search for more alleged victims of swim beach child sexual assault suspect
FILE
Man wanted for crimes in three states finally arrested in Council Grove
Bald Eagle successfully released following recovery from collision with car