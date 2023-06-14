Missouri man seriously injured following late-night collision on Kansas highway

JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri man was seriously injured after his vehicle hit an embankment along a Kansas highway in a late-night collision.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:55 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, emergency crews were called to the area of K-7 and 67th St. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2013 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Christopher W. Hale, 41, of Raymore, Mo., had been headed north on the highway. For an unknown reason, the Chevy veered into the east ditch and hit an embankment.

KHP said Hale was taken to Overland Park Regional Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

