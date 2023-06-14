Missouri man seriously injured following late-night collision on Kansas highway

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri man was seriously injured after his vehicle hit an embankment along a Kansas highway in a late-night collision.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:55 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, emergency crews were called to the area of K-7 and 67th St. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2013 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Christopher W. Hale, 41, of Raymore, Mo., had been headed north on the highway. For an unknown reason, the Chevy veered into the east ditch and hit an embankment.

KHP said Hale was taken to Overland Park Regional Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtney Adamson, Jessica Smith
Passenger arrested for DUI after attempt to drive vehicle after driver arrested
Matthew Markley
Hoyt man accused of child sex crimes found with drugs in his possession
Ricky Markham, Kiley Singer
2 arrested after found in possession of drugs, stolen property in West Topeka
Steven Spradley
Man accused of traveling to meet teen in Osage Co. sex sting convicted
Chas Summerville
Federal probation violation lands Topeka man in jail after drugs, gun found

Latest News

FILE
Winfield man pronounced dead after thrown from cement mixer along highway
Storm chance today
Dr. Dustin Harkin died in a whitewater rafting accident. Survivors include his wife of nearly...
Hutchinson father saves children before dying on Colo. raft trip, witnesses say
CID proposal at the corner of SW 32nd Terr. and Topeka Blvd. requested by 911 Walnut Inc.
Topeka City Council approves funding for 32nd St. development, city water improvements