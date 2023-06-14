Man wanted for crimes in three states finally arrested in Council Grove

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - A man wanted for crimes in Kansas, Colorado and Missouri has been arrested and was finally booked into jail.

The Morris County Sheriff’s Office says that around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, it joined the Council Grove Police Department in response to a suspicious persons call near the Cottage House Hotel in Council Grove.

During the investigation, officials said they found a suspect, later identified as Andrae D. Lars, 49, of Belton, Mo., who had been wanted for crimes in Missouri.

Officials noted that Lars was arrested and booked into the Riley County Jail on uniform criminal extradition act - arrest prior to requisition.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated that Lars is a convicted felon who was wanted for a felony warrant out of Missouri, a Governor’s warrant out of Colorado and multiple arrest warrants out of Riley Co.

As of Wednesday, Kansas Vine does not list Lars as a current inmate.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtney Adamson, Jessica Smith
Passenger arrested for DUI after attempt to drive vehicle after driver arrested
Ricky Markham, Kiley Singer
2 arrested after found in possession of drugs, stolen property in West Topeka
Matthew Markley
Hoyt man accused of child sex crimes found with drugs in his possession
Steven Spradley
Man accused of traveling to meet teen in Osage Co. sex sting convicted
FILE
Local Juneteenth Celebrations 2023

Latest News

Travis Munsell
One arrested following string of vehicle burglaries at Topeka hotel
FILE
One arrested after thousands of suspected fentanyl pills seized in Wichita
FILE
Police search for more alleged victims of swim beach child sexual assault suspect
Bald Eagle successfully released following recovery from collision with car