Man wanted for crimes in three states finally arrested in Council Grove

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - A man wanted for crimes in Kansas, Colorado and Missouri has been arrested and was finally booked into jail.

The Morris County Sheriff’s Office says that around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, it joined the Council Grove Police Department in response to a suspicious persons call near the Cottage House Hotel in Council Grove.

During the investigation, officials said they found a suspect, later identified as Andrae D. Lars, 49, of Belton, Mo., who had been wanted for crimes in Missouri.

Officials noted that Lars was arrested and booked into the Riley County Jail on uniform criminal extradition act - arrest prior to requisition.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated that Lars is a convicted felon who was wanted for a felony warrant out of Missouri, a Governor’s warrant out of Colorado and multiple arrest warrants out of Riley Co.

As of Wednesday, Kansas Vine does not list Lars as a current inmate.

