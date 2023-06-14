KU’s Reeder named All-Region selection

Kansas' Janson Reeder during an NCAA college baseball game on Saturday, April 1, 2023, in...
Kansas' Janson Reeder during an NCAA college baseball game on Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E Braley)(Colin E Braley | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The All-Big 12 First Team selection just racked up another award after an impressive first season.

Reeder was named to the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA)/Rawlings All-Central Region Second Team. Reeder is the 25th Kansas player in program history to receive ABCA All-Region honors and the first since 2018.

“Janson had a great year and is well deserving of this honor,” Head Coach Dan Fitzgerald said per a release. “He’s an incredible worker and outstanding teammate. We are very thankful that he’s a Jayhawk!”

Reeder was tied for the most doubles (16) and triples (2) on the team and was second in homeruns (12), Total Bases (111) and OPS (.929). He was third in RBI (45) and stolen bases (6), according to Kansas Athletics. He also led KU in slugging percentage (.558), playing in 54 games.

