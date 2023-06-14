Kansas Insurance Commissioner urges mammograms in wake of own diagnosis

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In the wake of her own breast cancer diagnosis, Kansas Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt has called on women all over the state to get their mammograms.

Kansas Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt announced on her Facebook page on Wednesday, June 14, that during a recent routine mammogram, an area of concern was found. A subsequent biopsy revealed that she has breast cancer.

In the coming weeks, Schmidt said she plans to undergo treatment at the University of Kansas Cancer Center. She expects to make a full recovery.

“As Insurance Commissioner and a pharmacist, I have often played a supporting role in many Kansans’ fight against cancer,” Schmidt noted. “Now that I am on the other side, their stories, their determination and their strength are the foundation on which I face this fight. I am grateful for the incredible medical team caring for me as well as the love and support of my husband, Mike. (Send prayers for Mike! I’m not a very good patient.)”

Schmidt said she plans to work at the Kansas Insurance Department and will have the support of staff as operations are set to be uninterrupted.

“I am encouraged by the support of my friends and family, but what I ask is that you schedule your yearly mammogram or encourage the women in your life to do so,” Schmidt urged. “While uncomfortable, awkward and let’s be honest, painful, I am proof this preventative procedure can save lives. And as always, if you have an issue with insurance, I hope you will call the Department to assist!”

To schedule a mammogram with the KU Cancer Center, click HERE.

