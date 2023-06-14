Kansas high schoolers prepare for State Clay Target Tournament

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 14, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - High schoolers from across the Sunflower State are prepared to converge on Sedgwick for the annual State Clay Target Tournament and hope to shoot their way to a victory.

USA Clay Target says that high school athletes and teams from across the Sunflower State are set to compete at the 2023 Kansas State High School Clay Target League State Tournament later in June.

The organization noted that the KSSHSCTL Trap Shooting State Tournament is set to be hosted at the KTA Homegrounds in Sedgwick on June 17 and 18. The event will feature a total of 1,478 athletes from 108 high schools.

Officials indicated that the Skeet Shooting State Tournament will be held at the Ark Valley Gun Club in Kechi on June 16 and is set to feature 130 athletes from 20 high schools.

USA Clay Target said the tournament is presented by SCHEELS while additional sponsors include The Bas Pro/Cabel’s Outdoor Fund, Walker’s, Mark Zauhar and Sportsman’s Guide.

For more information about the tournament, click HERE.

