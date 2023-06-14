Kansas Board of Regents approves increases in tuition rates at state universities

By Shayndel Jones
Jun. 14, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Board of Regents (KBOR) approved increases in tuition rates at the six state universities.

After largely holding tuition flat for the past four years, the Regents approved increases at all state universities as of Wednesday, June 14.

“State university leaders have worked diligently the past four years to find efficiencies and keep costs for students as low as possible,” said KBOR Chair Jon Rolph. “At the same time, state universities are facing substantial inflationary pressure, and the new rates are necessary if our system is to continue to provide students with the quality education they deserve.”

The table below shows undergraduate tuition increases per semester at the state universities for full-time resident students in Fiscal Year 2024.

Emporia StateFort Hays StateKansas StatePittsburg StateUniversity of KansasUniversity of Kansas Medical CenterWichita State
% Change5.0%7.0%5.0%5.0%5.0%5.0%5.9%
$ Change$131.95$145.20$237.23$146.00$252.00$257.40$201.90

“Affordability remains a key area of focus for the Board,” said Chair Rolph. “In the past year, we’ve successfully advocated for a significant increase to need-based student financial aid, and we’re implementing initiatives such as open educational resources, a systemwide general education package, and improved advising services that will help students save money and graduate on time.”

Visit the Board’s website for the comprehensive tables of approved tuition and fees.

For more information, contact Matt Keith at (785) 430-4237 or mkeith@ksbor.org.

