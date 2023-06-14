Kansans invited to mark Great Outdoors Month with local, national celebrations

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been invited to mark the month of June - Great Outdoors Month - with various local and national celebrations that have been planned.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, June 14, that with the support of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks and the Kansas Recreation and Park Association, she has proclaimed June as Great Outdoors Month in the Sunflower State.

Gov. Kelly noted that this is the perfect reminder of how much the outdoors and parks contribute to the quality of life in Kansas.

“Outdoor recreation is a great way to improve physical and mental health, fitness, and environmental awareness,” Kelly said. “I encourage everyone to get outdoors this month to appreciate our state’s natural resources and enjoy memorable experiences with family and friends at a park nearest you.”

Aside from the physical, mental and environmental benefits of outdoor recreation, the Governor said the economic benefits can be felt as well. Outdoor recreation actually has a significant economic impact in the state and generates $3.6 billion in consumer spending as it supports a total of 37,107 jobs each year.

Kelly said Great Outdoors Month coincides with a few national and local recognitions:

National Marina Days - May 29 - Sept. 4

The Great Outdoors Day of Service - June 16

The Great American Campout - June 24

S’more Family Fun Run at Milford State Park - June 24

For more information or ideas about how to celebrate, click HERE.

