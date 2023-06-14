K-State RHP picks up another award

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Tyson Neighbors had quite the sophomore campaign.

He was named a National Collegiate Baseball Writers’ Association (NCBWA) First Team All-American. Neighbors is also a finalist for the NCBWA Stopper of the Year Award, he picked up his second All-America honor after he received Third Team recognition earlier this month by Collegiate Baseball.

Neighbors is just the sixth Wildcat in school history to earn First Team honors from any organization and first since right-hander James Allen in 2011 according to Kansas State Athletics.

He will also attend the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp in Cary, N.C., June 25-29 alongside his teammate Kaelen Culpepper.

His Big 12 leading 11 saves were tied for third in Wildcats’ single-season history and he was second on the team in strikeouts with 86. He finished at 5-1 with a 1.85 ERA in 48 2/3 innings.

