K-State RHP picks up another award

K-State RHP Tyson Neighbors
K-State RHP Tyson Neighbors(KANSAS STATE ATHLETICS)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Tyson Neighbors had quite the sophomore campaign.

He was named a National Collegiate Baseball Writers’ Association (NCBWA) First Team All-American. Neighbors is also a finalist for the NCBWA Stopper of the Year Award, he picked up his second All-America honor after he received Third Team recognition earlier this month by Collegiate Baseball.

Neighbors is just the sixth Wildcat in school history to earn First Team honors from any organization and first since right-hander James Allen in 2011 according to Kansas State Athletics.

He will also attend the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp in Cary, N.C., June 25-29 alongside his teammate Kaelen Culpepper.

His Big 12 leading 11 saves were tied for third in Wildcats’ single-season history and he was second on the team in strikeouts with 86. He finished at 5-1 with a 1.85 ERA in 48 2/3 innings.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtney Adamson, Jessica Smith
Passenger arrested for DUI after attempt to drive vehicle after driver arrested
Ricky Markham, Kiley Singer
2 arrested after found in possession of drugs, stolen property in West Topeka
Steven Spradley
Man accused of traveling to meet teen in Osage Co. sex sting convicted
Matthew Markley
Hoyt man accused of child sex crimes found with drugs in his possession
FILE
Local Juneteenth Celebrations 2023

Latest News

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold shouts to a referee in the first half of an NCAA college...
KU picks up 3-star cornerback, fifth commit in four days
Kansas' Janson Reeder during an NCAA college baseball game on Saturday, April 1, 2023, in...
KU’s Reeder named All-Region selection
Boganowski has recently been on visits to both K-State and KU as he will be one of the best...
Senior linebacker Michael Boganowski is getting some attention from local schools
Kansas City Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino (9) celebrates his home run in the fourth inning of a...
Royals 1B Vinnie Pasquantino expected to miss remainder of season