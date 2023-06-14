Hutchinson father saves children before dying on Colo. raft trip, witnesses say

Dr. Dustin Harkin died in a whitewater rafting accident. Survivors include his wife of nearly...
Dr. Dustin Harkin died in a whitewater rafting accident. Survivors include his wife of nearly 25 years and 13 children.(Family of Dustin Harkin)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - We’re learning more about a Hutchinson doctor and father of 13 children and the actions he took before he died in a rafting accident on the Arkansas River in Colorado.

Dr. Dustin Harker was rafting with a church group when his raft capsized on the Arkansas River. Witnesses said Harker fought to save three of his children who were on the trip, as well as others. But during his heroics, he took on too much water and died, witnesses said.

Monday, 12 News spoke with his wife, Emilie Harker, about the life her husband lived and the impact he left on his family and others.

“He is so devoted to each one of these children. Everything he did as to make their lives better,” Emilie said.

There is a GoFundMe page set up to help support Harker’s family. There is also a “Support for Dustin Harker’s Family” Facebook Group.

