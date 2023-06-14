Greater Topeka Partnership hosts breakfast, promotes Powerhouse Athletics

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A regular quarterly meeting for local businesses to network can also benefit Topeka and highlight one local business.

The Greater Topeka Partnership had its quarterly power breakfast on Wednesday, June 14, an event where companies and businesses can network, collaborate, and improve business and the City of Topeka’s economy. Mead McMurphy, event manager with the Greater Topeka Partnership, said the importance of the event is helping Topeka’s small businesses in any way they can.

“We want to make sure that all of our community needs, all of our Topeka needs are in one space together, working collaborating, to kind of create the best city that we can,” said McMurphy. “So, when you join the partnership, we are here to support in every way possible. We want to utilize your businesses, we want to give you resources to help grow and sustain the businesses that you have.”

While also highlighting one Topeka business.

“We like to highlight one of our businesses here in town and give them an opportunity to show off their space, talk a little bit about themselves, really let Topeka know kind of what they are about and it is also a really great way to get folks together to network,” said McMurphy.

This quarterly Power Breakfast was hosted at Powerhouse Athletics in an effort to drum up business for the new company. According to owner, Cori Morris, the business has been open since August 2022. It is a place for athletes to rent batting cages and coach youth in sports.

“Growing up we were always looking for indoor facilities,” Morris said. “There was never really anything here in town. It was always going to Lawrence or Kansas City or the surrounding areas. And there are some other coaches that I know of that have opened up other places like this and knowing that, you know, they can’t take everybody in, so you know, making sure that we can help along with that. Making sure every team has a home, but letting Topeka know that you don’t have to go hours away for some practices. You can stay here locally. So, we are fortunate to find this spot here as central as it is.”

Morris continued to share that it’s great to meet new people. It helps get the word out about their business.

“You know, meeting new people, helping their kids out, you know, just getting our name out, helping as many kids as we can as possible,” Morris said.

If you would like to book a session with Powerhouse Athletics, check out their website at kspowerhouseathletics.com.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.