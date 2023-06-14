Gradey Dick receives green room invite ahead of NBA Draft
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The former star freshman has the opporutnity to head to Brooklyn on draft night.
Dick and nine others received invites according to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony:
The first batch of NBA Draft green room invites have been sent out, multiple sources told ESPN:— Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 13, 2023
Victor Wembanyama
Brandon Miller
Scoot Henderson
Amen Thompson
Ausar Thompson
Cameron Whitmore
Jarace Walker
Anthony Black
Taylor Hendricks
Gradey Dick
The top-10 in ESPN's Top-100 pic.twitter.com/WqXyIxlclI
Dick set the Kansas freshman record for most three’s made with 83, he was selected to the Big 12 All-Newcomer Team, Big 12 All-Freshman Team and All-Big 12 Second Team.
He started all 36 games while averaging 14.1 points, 5.1 rebounds per game while shooting 44 percent from the floor and 40 percent from three point range.
