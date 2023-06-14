Gradey Dick receives green room invite ahead of NBA Draft

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The former star freshman has the opporutnity to head to Brooklyn on draft night.

Dick and nine others received invites according to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony:

The first batch of NBA Draft green room invites have been sent out, multiple sources told ESPN:



Victor Wembanyama

Brandon Miller

Scoot Henderson

Amen Thompson

Ausar Thompson

Cameron Whitmore

Jarace Walker

Anthony Black

Taylor Hendricks

Gradey Dick



The top-10 in ESPN's Top-100 pic.twitter.com/WqXyIxlclI — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 13, 2023

Dick set the Kansas freshman record for most three’s made with 83, he was selected to the Big 12 All-Newcomer Team, Big 12 All-Freshman Team and All-Big 12 Second Team.

He started all 36 games while averaging 14.1 points, 5.1 rebounds per game while shooting 44 percent from the floor and 40 percent from three point range.

