Gradey Dick receives green room invite ahead of NBA Draft

Kansas's Gradey Dick reacts to a three pointer during the second half of a first-round college...
Kansas's Gradey Dick reacts to a three pointer during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The former star freshman has the opporutnity to head to Brooklyn on draft night.

Dick and nine others received invites according to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony:

Dick set the Kansas freshman record for most three’s made with 83, he was selected to the Big 12 All-Newcomer Team, Big 12 All-Freshman Team and All-Big 12 Second Team.

He started all 36 games while averaging 14.1 points, 5.1 rebounds per game while shooting 44 percent from the floor and 40 percent from three point range.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
One arrested after fight at Kansas lake led officials to find alleged drunk driver
Courtney Adamson, Jessica Smith
Passenger arrested for DUI after attempt to drive vehicle after driver arrested
From left to right, Brooklyn Marie Peery, Kylie Capri Lunn, and Laila El Azri Ennassari.
Topeka woman charged for fatal accident leading to deaths of 3 young girls
Officials were called to the intersection of Spring Valley Rd. and McFarland Rd. after a gas...
AVOID THE AREA: JC homes evacuated as crews respond to gas line break
FILE
Court records detail dispute between Kickapoo Tribal Council leaders in Kansas

Latest News

K-State RHP Tyson Neighbors
Tyson Neighbors racks up another award
Kansas running back Devin Neal (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half...
KU football lands several Preseason All-Big 12 selections
Former Wichita State pitcher commits to Kansas
KU baseball picks up transfer from Wichita State
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold cheers on his players during the second half of the Liberty...
Jayhawks pick up another recruit for Class of 2024