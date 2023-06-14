Gov. Kelly ceremonially signs higher education partnership bill in western Kansas

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jun. 14, 2023
HAYS, Kan. (WIBW) - On Wednesday, June 14, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly traveled to Fort Hays State University to participate in a ceremonial signing of House Bill 2290, which creates a strategic affiliation between Fort Hays State University, Northwest Kansas Technical College, and North Central Kansas Technical College.

The Office of the Governor said the bill allows the institutions to partner to make educational programs and student services more accessible by breaking down bureaucratic barriers to those services and to expand opportunities around apprenticeships, internships and employment with local businesses.

Governor Kelly shared a comment about ceremonially signing House Bill 2290.

“Connecting young people to good jobs right out of college is a critical way to keep local businesses vibrant and strong, and to keep graduates living and working in Kansas,” Governor Kelly said. “This affiliation will do exactly that, helping rural Kansas meet the needs of critical industries including agriculture and technology.”

The strategic affiliation institutional partnership initiative was created by the three college presidents as a way to address workforce challenges in rural Kansas.

“Presidents Ben Schears, Eric Burks, and I believe this is a powerful, unified, and essential step forward in our efforts to help rural students, businesses, and communities prosper in the face of daunting economic and demographic challenges,” said Fort Hays State University President Dr. Tisa Mason.

Learn more about the strategic affiliation initiative here.

