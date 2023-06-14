Good Kids: Rossville teen cleans marble headstones for fallen military

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Richard Faith, 18, is a recent graduate of Washburn Tech & Rossville High School.

Faith spent many years in Scouting. For his Eagle Scout project, he chose to clean the marble headstones of fallen military veterans at the Rossville Township Cemetery.

Faith used his own money to purchase a specialized cleaning solution designed for marble surfaces. Several of his fellow Troop 7 members helped with the project.

Faith is also a volunteer firefighter with both Rossville and Delia Fire Departments.

