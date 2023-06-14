Gas prices hold steady in Kansas as nation experiences slight decrease

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gas prices in the Sunflower State continue to hold steady as most Kansans pay about $3.24 per gallon at the pump while the rest of the nation experiences a slight decrease.

AAA indicates that the national average for a gallon of unleaded gasoline sits at $3.59 on Wednesday, June 14, while Kansas’ state average was recorded at $3.24. For diesel, the state average was recorded at $3.60.

Compared to the day before and the week before, Kansans who drive with regular petrol saw a one-cent decrease. However, compared to a month prior, the price was about one cent higher. But when looking at the $4.67 high from the same week in 2022, that is still a $1.43 difference.

As it applies to diesel, AAA notes that drivers in Kansas paid the same as the day before, three cents less than the week before and 12 cents less than the month before. The price is also down $1.67 from the same time in 2022.

Regionally, the lowest prices were found in Lawrence with an average of $3.17 for unleaded and $3.64 for diesel. Drivers around Topeka saw an average of $3.21 for unleaded and $3.61 for diesel at the pump. Down in Wichita, an average of $3.24 for unleaded was recorded and $3.50 for diesel. Those in Kansas City saw an average of $3.25 for unleaded and $3.58 for diesel. Lastly, Manhattan drivers paid a little bit more with an average of $3.27 for unleaded and $3.46 for diesel.

As for where to find the cheapest gas, Gasbuddy.com indicates that Love’s Travel Stop at 1811 NW Brickyard Rd., and Sam’s Club at 1401 SW Wanamaker Rd., both offer the same low price of $3.04. The lowest prices in the Manhattan area could be found at Last Stop, 314 Lincoln St., in Wamego, the Short Stop in Wamego and the Short Stop in St. Marys with $3.14 for unleaded. And in Emporia, the lowest price could be found at Casey’s with $3.29 per gallon for regular gasoline.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.