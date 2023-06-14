Fort Riley reopens its doors to the U.S. Cavalry and 1st Infantry Division Museums

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley held its ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand reopening of the U.S. Cavalry Museum and 1st Infantry Division Museums.

A complete renovation of the U.S. Cavalry and 1st Infantry Division museums began in January 2018, with each building getting structural updates, new heating and cooling systems, new lighting, and updated technology, all while preserving the historic nature of the buildings.

The Cavalry Museum tells the story of the U.S. Cavalry from 1775 to the present day, highlighting life on the Great Plains prior to the arrival of settlers, the role of Fort Riley and the cavalry, the life of the cavalry Soldier, and traces the history of the cavalry from the days of the horse soldier to the modern era of the air cavalry.

“We’re so proud of our new museum here and we want to tell the history of the United States Cavalry from its earliest beginnings to all the way up to the present day and we want to honor, our first focus is to honor those who have served,” said Dr. Robert Smith, Fort Riley Museums director.

The building that houses the U.S. Cavalry Museum is one of the oldest structures on Fort Riley and was built in 1855 to serve as the post-hospital. It was renovated and a clock tower was added in 1890 when the building became the Cavalry School administration building. In 1957 it became the Fort Riley Historical Museum and was renamed the U.S. Cavalry Museum in 1962. Dr. Smith said there’s plenty for people to learn from the Army’s history.

“I think an appreciation of the United States history and history of the Army and I think it’s very important as a historian I think it’s very important that we understand and know our history. As we humans we have been on earth for quite a while and we still keep making silly mistakes so maybe we can learn from history,” said Smith.

Display areas and exhibits have been redesigned and are now in place. Display cases include LED lighting technology to help preserve museum artifacts. The exhibits include video screens and interactive displays. Both museums feature state-of-the-art displays and technology that will allow visitors to fully experience the stories the museums tell. Dr. Smith is excited to get people back in to view the new additions.

“We’re just waiting for people to get in because my visitation hasn’t been too good lately but now we look forward to really jumping and exploding and we wanted to be an asset to the community because we have so many museums in the area that we wanted to be able to stand and keep up with there standards and I think we’ve accomplished that,” said Smith.

The 1st Infantry Division Museum occupies a structure that was built as a barracks in 1905. The building was later used for office space and as the post library. It reopened in 1992 as the 1st Infantry Division Museum and tells the story of the division from its beginning in 1917 through the division’s campaigns in World Wars I and II, the post-war occupation of Germany, the Vietnam Conflict, Desert Storm, and the Global War on Terror. This museum will open soon as they conclude with the finishing touches.

The museum complex is at 205 Henry Drive on Fort Riley. Both museums will be open to the public year-round, Sundays, 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The museums will be closed on Federal holidays.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.