First Annual Flag Day Celebration at Great Overland Station

Live at Five
By RobyLane Kelley and Madison Bickley
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wednesday, June 14 marked the 246th anniversary of the birth of the United States flag.

This is the first celebration for flag day in the capitol city. The Great Overland Station decided that recognition was long overdue and on Wednesday afternoon they held the retirement of the American flag that stands in front of the station.

“There probably wasn’t enough recognition on flag day to help celebrate and help retire a number of flags... a number of people who have flags in their lawns that eventually become wore out and need to be accurately retired in an appropriate way,” Mark Arganbright with Shawnee County Parks and Recreation.

Following this event, the flag will be retired every two years.

The community is invited to participate and bring their own flags to retire and honor them in an appropriate way.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreations, Mark Arganbright says that they plan to expand the festivities by this time next year.

