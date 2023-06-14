Details released after vehicle fire leads to crash north of Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Details into a crash that left three people in the hospital following a separate vehicle fire have been released.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13, officials were called to the intersection of Tuttle Creek Blvd. and Marlatt Ave. with reports of an injury crash and vehicle fire.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Rodney Dugan, 48, of Leonardville, had been headed east, but stopped when he came across a 2002 Chrysler Concorde driven by Steven Cortez, 25, of Ellinwood, which had been on fire.

As he was stopped attempting to help Cortez, RCPD noted that a 2012 Ford F150 driven by Jack Bowen, 51, of Marysville, rear-ended his parked truck.

RCPD said passengers of Bowen’s truck, Heidi Bowen, 38, and two children, were taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan with non-life-threatening injuries.

