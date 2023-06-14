Details released after vehicle fire leads to crash north of Manhattan

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Details into a crash that left three people in the hospital following a separate vehicle fire have been released.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13, officials were called to the intersection of Tuttle Creek Blvd. and Marlatt Ave. with reports of an injury crash and vehicle fire.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Rodney Dugan, 48, of Leonardville, had been headed east, but stopped when he came across a 2002 Chrysler Concorde driven by Steven Cortez, 25, of Ellinwood, which had been on fire.

3 sent to hospital following car fire, crash north of Manhattan

As he was stopped attempting to help Cortez, RCPD noted that a 2012 Ford F150 driven by Jack Bowen, 51, of Marysville, rear-ended his parked truck.

RCPD said passengers of Bowen’s truck, Heidi Bowen, 38, and two children, were taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtney Adamson, Jessica Smith
Passenger arrested for DUI after attempt to drive vehicle after driver arrested
Matthew Markley
Hoyt man accused of child sex crimes found with drugs in his possession
Ricky Markham, Kiley Singer
2 arrested after found in possession of drugs, stolen property in West Topeka
Steven Spradley
Man accused of traveling to meet teen in Osage Co. sex sting convicted
Chas Summerville
Federal probation violation lands Topeka man in jail after drugs, gun found

Latest News

FILE
Project on West Topeka road shuts down eastbound lanes, plans to alternate
Busch Light Peach
Busch Light launches new peach flavor beer at the height of lake season
FILE
Gas prices hold steady in Kansas as nation experiences slight decrease
FILE
Kansas high schoolers prepare for State Clay Target Tournament