Contention arises between KDOT and landowners near Polk-Quincy viaduct

By Callie Holthaus
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation is facing pushback from landowners who feel they aren’t being compensated fairly to relocate from around the Polk-Quincy viaduct.

Team Kansas Inc. owns the property at 116 S Kansas Ave, spokespersons for the group say KDOT isn’t offering enough money to cover the cost of rebuilding somewhere else.

The holdout landowners are dissatisfied with the appraisal of $505,700 or approximately $18/ft2.

In early June the group’s spokesperson, Attorney Tom Lemon, expressed disappointment in KDOT’s process, describing its offer as “stealing” to advance its own interests in a media interview. He did not respond to 13 News’ request for comment.

Those interests being the Polk-Quincy Project, which will replace the aging viaduct that runs through downtown Topeka in addition to expanding it from four lanes to six and flattening the curve near 3rd Street.

