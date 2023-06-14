Contention arises between KDOT and landowners near Polk-Quincy viaduct

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation is facing pushback from landowners who feel they aren’t being compensated fairly to relocate from around the Polk-Quincy viaduct.

Team Kansas Inc. owns the property at 116 S Kansas Ave, spokespersons for the group say KDOT isn’t offering enough money to cover the cost of rebuilding somewhere else.

The holdout landowners are dissatisfied with the appraisal of $505,700 or approximately $18/ft2.

In early June the group’s spokesperson, Attorney Tom Lemon, expressed disappointment in KDOT’s process, describing its offer as “stealing” to advance its own interests in a media interview. He did not respond to 13 News’ request for comment.

Those interests being the Polk-Quincy Project, which will replace the aging viaduct that runs through downtown Topeka in addition to expanding it from four lanes to six and flattening the curve near 3rd Street.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.