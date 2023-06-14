Commissioners to vote on changes to turkey hunting season in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Commissioners with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks are set to vote on potential changes to the turkey hunting season.

The Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission announced on Wednesday, June 14, that it has been hard at work studying several staff recommendations about how to handle the natural resource challenges the Sunflower State faces.

From increased hunting pressure during waterfowl seasons to a decline in the numbers of wild turkeys around the nation, the KDWP said staff has been diligent in its work to present Commissioners with the best science so that informed decisions can be made.

Officials noted that two important decisions will come to a vote when Commissioners meet at noon on Thursday, June 22 - whether Kansas should initiate a lottery draw for non-resident turkey hunters and whether baiting wildlife should be barred on Department lands and waters, including private lands leased by the KDWP.

The Department indicated that staff first introduced the non-resident turkey permit application recommendation in September 2022. When commissioners vote on it in June, the meeting will mark the sixth to examine and discuss the move. It is meant to:

Reduce overall hunting pressure and turkey harvest, staff are recommending the Commission implement an application period in January-February for non-resident turkey hunters to apply for a specific hunt unit (Units 1, 2, 3, 5 or 6) in which to be entered for a draw and—if successful—to receive a turkey permit valid for that hunt unit.

The KDWP also said that staff first introduced the baiting on department lands and waters recommendation in January 2022 and Commissioners voted against the move in March. It then gave staff instructions to refine the recommendation and present it again. When commissioners vote in June, it will be the ninth meeting to examine and discuss the move. It is meant to:

Mitigate the spread of wildlife diseases as well as decrease hunter conflict and illegal activities associated with hunting, staff are recommending the Commission prohibit baiting on Department lands and waters – including lands leased by the Department as part of the Walk-in Hunting Access (WIHA) and iWIHA programs. This regulation change, if approved, would not apply to licensed fur harvesters as permitted in KAR 115-5-1.

Commissioners noted that the June 22 meeting will be a hybrid-format public meeting streamed from Acorn Resort, 3710 Farnum Creek Rd., in Milford. The public is encouraged to participate in person or via Zoom. Virtual access to the meeting can be found HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.