Camper rollover causes 30-minute closure of southbound I-35 near Emporia

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A rollover accident involving a camper trailer caused both southbound lanes of I-35 near Emporia for about half an hour.

The Emporia Police Department says that around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 130 on southbound I-35 with reports of a single-vehicle accident.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee that had been pulling a 2018 Salem camper trailer driven by Shane L. Twogood, 47, had been headed south when a deer jumped in the road.

EPD noted that when Twogood attempted to apply the brakes and swerve to avoid the deer, the camper trailer rolled on its side and lifted the rear wheels of the Jeep off the ground.

Officials indicated that both southbound lanes of the interstate were blocked for about half an hour. Meanwhile, the Jeep’s three occupants were uninjured.

