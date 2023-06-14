Busch Light launches new peach flavor beer at the height of lake season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As many Kansans take to the lakes, they may recognize an old favorite with a new flavor as Busch Light Peach takes to the shelves.

Anheuser-Busch has announced that Busch Light will launch a limited-edition flavored lager - Busch Light Peach. The seasonal flavor combines the classic taste of a cold Busch Light with a crisp and refreshing hint of peach.

The company indicated that the launch aligns with the peak of peach season - launching just in time for the ultimate sip of summer. The new fruity beverage contains 4.1% ABV to enjoy at the lake or after a hike in the great outdoors.

On Monday, June 12, the flavor was released in 12, 24 and 30-pack cans in 37 states including Kansas.

Busch note that the flavor follows its popular Busch Light Apple which was registered in 2022 after a 3-year run.

