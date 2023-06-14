Building that once occupied Ramada West condemned by City of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The building which once occupied the Ramada West hotel, located at 605 SW Fairlawn Rd. in Topeka, is now condemned by the City of Topeka.

The City of Topeka deemed the premises unsafe for human habitation as of June 9, and has warned that if anyone is caught occupying the building will face a fine and/or jail time.

Since the building closed in 2017, nearby business owners have noticed that the building had been vandalized several times. “Thieves have broken into the building many, many, many times,” Doug Rosencutter, owner of Doug’s Service Center, which sits next door to the condemned building, said. “Windows [have been] broken out, copper stolen and they’ve cut the wires out of the sign out front.”

Rosencutter noted that the vandalism has spilled over to his business, with break-ins and car thefts reported. “We’re having a rash of thefts, vehicle break-ins and vehicles attempted to be stolen,” Rosencutter said. “It’s costing me money to fix the customers’ car back up.”

The city council approved $24 million in bonds in July 2022 for the developer to turn the property into apartments. 13 NEWS has asked the City the status of the plans, but no update has been given yet.

